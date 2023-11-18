Thailand named ‘Best Affordable Long-haul Destination’ by Swedish travel magazine

Thailand has secured the title of ‘Best Affordable Long-haul Destination’ in the Travel Great RES Prize Destination 2024 awards. The award is organized by RES and Travel News, a leading travel industry magazine in Sweden. The awards ceremony took place at the Travel News Market in Stockholm on November 9.

The tribute is based on a survey conducted by the research company Nordic Bench and Travel News. It reflects the choice of Swedish travelers seeking a dream destination that combines the best value and quality.

This marks the third consecutive year that Thailand has received this recognition, formerly known as the ‘Best Value for Money’ award.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award once again. It’s an amazing feeling to know that Thailand remains the preferred destination for Swedes over the years. We are committed to sustaining our efforts to ensure Thailand’s position as the preferred long-haul destination for many more years to come,” said Krittika Rojanasap, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Stockholm Office.

Source: pattayamail.com