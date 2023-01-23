Tourist from China happy they are back to beaches in Thailand

Tourists from China have chosen Thailand as their destination for making the first trips abroad since China’s Zero Covid-19 policy was over.

“Thailand has become Chinese tourists’ dream destination following the Thai government’s favorable reaction to China’s reopening,” said Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

According to Reuters, a Chinese tourist was interviewed about how she feels on being back in Thailand.

“Because of the pandemic, we hadn’t been out of China for three years,” said Kiki Hu, 28, in Krabi, Thailand.

“Now that we can leave and come here for holiday. I feel so happy and emotional”.

Also, different cities in Thailand seem to be more crowded and cheerful as this is the same period Chinese people over the world are celebrating the Chinese New Year of 2023, the Year of Rabbit.

Sources: