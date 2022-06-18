Thailand removes Thailand Pass and requirement for face mask

Effective from 1 July 2022, Thailand ends the Thailand Pass registration and a health insurance of 10,000USD for foregin visitors. The mandatory facemask is also lifted.

What’s new:

Foreign nationals are only required to show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. These can be in a print or digital format. Random checks will be made on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints (in 22 provinces).

Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who are random checked and who are unable to show proof of a pre-arrival negative test will be required to undergo a professional ATK test at the point of entry.

Temporarily remove the use of immigration forms “Tor Mor 6 (TM6)” for international travellers arriving and exiting Thailand at all international airports.

Lift the requirement for masks. Government still recommends using face mask in crowded environments or indoor.

Alcohol consumption at eateries would return to pre-Covid operating hour. Night clubs and bars will open for service until 02.00. But disease control measures would still be enforced.

