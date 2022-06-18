Thailand removes Thailand Pass and requirement for face mask

Effective from 1 July 2022, Thailand ends the Thailand Pass registration and a health insurance of 10,000USD for foregin visitors. The mandatory facemask is also lifted.
What’s new:
- Foreign nationals are only required to show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. These can be in a print or digital format. Random checks will be made on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints (in 22 provinces).
- Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who are random checked and who are unable to show proof of a pre-arrival negative test will be required to undergo a professional ATK test at the point of entry.
- Temporarily remove the use of immigration forms “Tor Mor 6 (TM6)” for international travellers arriving and exiting Thailand at all international airports.
- Lift the requirement for masks. Government still recommends using face mask in crowded environments or indoor.
- Alcohol consumption at eateries would return to pre-Covid operating hour. Night clubs and bars will open for service until 02.00. But disease control measures would still be enforced.
For regular updates on the tourism-related COVID-19, visit TAT, Stockholm office, official website The Colours of Thailand, www.thecoloursofthailand.com