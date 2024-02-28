Norway’s King Harald hospitalized in Malaysia

The Norwegian King Harald is hospitalized due to an infection in Malaysia, where the 87-year old King was on holiday. According to Norwegian media, the King is a patient at the Sultanah Malihai Hospital on the archipelago Langkawi, where he receives medical care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel. The infection occurred on a private holiday and he was accompanied by Queen Sonja of Norway.

According to the King Harald’s official calendar, his work assignment will be on the 8 March 2024, where he will be leading the cabinet at the palace. For the time being there are no changes in the King’s schedule.

The crown prince couple is to visit the Norwegian municipality Finse today the 28 February 2024 to visit the Red Cross course in rescue management. According to the Norwegian castle they will also follow their schedule according to plan.

The Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, has wished the King a speedy recovery.

