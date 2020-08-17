The EU in Indonesia published how to avoid Covid-19 related scam online

The European Union in Indonesia published an article to help internet consumers recognize and avoid online scam during the pandemic on 14 August 2020.

Have you experienced misleading ads or illegal advertising related to #COVID-19 online? During the #coronavirus pandemic, some rogue traders promote false claims or scam products.

To protect consumers, the EU has launched a number of screenings of online platforms and ads in cooperation with major online platforms (Allegro, Amazon, AliExpress, Microsoft/Bing, CDiscount, eBay, Facebook, Google, Rakuten, Wish and Yahoo/Verizon media).

Here is how the EU is working on this issue and how to identify potential scams when shopping online here