The Danish Embassy in China is looking forward to work with the new tech ambassador

The Danish Embassy in China introduced on 25 August 2020 Anne Marie Engtogt Larsen who will be Denmark’s new tech ambassador. She replaces Casper Klynge, who left the post at the beginning of the year. The new ambassador will be based in Silicon Valley, but will work globally – including in China.

“At the Danish Embassy in Beijing we look forward to close collaboration with the new tech ambassador around the digital future, and to welcoming her to China as soon as possible,” the embassy said.

You can read more about Anne Marie and her work as a tech ambassador here