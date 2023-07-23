The Danish government condemns burning of the Quran

The Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran. Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark says these acts are provocative and hurt many people and creates division between different religions and cultures. Denmark has freedom of religion and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population.

Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful.

The Danish statement came as hundreds of protesters in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on Saturday 22 July , 2023, attempted to burn down the Danish Embassy similar to what the protesters earlier succeeding in doing with the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

It has become popular among attention seeking ultra rightwing people in Denmark and Sweden to burn pages of the Quran and enjoy the publicity it gives them when Islamic people in other countries get angry at their respective countries.

Currently, the Swedish police is waiting for a court decision if burning of religious texts qualifies as hate speech. Hate speech is forbidden in Sweden, and that would be the end of the permissions. Another approach would be to deem burning of any text a violation of the right to freedom of expression.