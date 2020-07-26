Norwegian Charge d’ Affairs attended UNFPA’s event

The Norwegian Chargé d’affaires a.i. Mr Jan Whilhelm Grythe attended the Launching Ceremony of the UNFPA’s State of World Population (SWOP) 2020 report event on 17 July 2020.

Speaking as a panelist at the event, the Norwegian CDA said “Norway gives high priority to strengthening and defending global norms on harmful practices and the rights of girls and women. Norway is happy to work with UNFPA Vietnam on a project to address Gender Biased Sex Selection from 2020-2022. Within the framework of this regional project funded by Norway, targeted interventions will be designed to address the causes and consequences of son preference in Vietnam.”

In 2019, the sex ratio at birth in Vietnam was around 111.5 boys for every 100 girls born. The Government of Vietnam is also working on this sex ratio imbalance to avoid its serious demographic and socio-economic impact.

“Against my will – Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality” project is working towards the three popular harmful practices identified by SWOP including female genital mutilation, child marriage and son preference, Vietnam is still challenging son preferences.

