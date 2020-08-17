Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam’s Send Off-event moved to 16 August 2020

The Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam (SANV) announced on 13 August 2020 that their Send off Fika event moves the date to be 16 August 2020. Their statement said:

Hej new students,

You guys must have been pretty sad when we had to cancel the original Send-off event on 8th August due to the complicating evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

But don’t worry, boost up your mood because we are still going to make it the most special and secure FIKA ever at 6-8 pm on this Sunday evening,16th August at Rue du Camp Café, 50A Trang Thi street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.

Please register and confirm your reservance with us immediately for anything you want to share with Embassy representatives and alumni.

Tack så mycket and see you there!