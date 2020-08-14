ELIRON helps track cargo on China-Finland train link

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong announced on 11 August 2020 that ELIRON Cargo Tracking has taken important role in the new logistic train route from Hefei to Narvik. The statement said:

We are proud and happy to announce that our corporate member ELIRON Cargo Tracking has been involved in the opening of Nurminen Logistics’ new train route from Hefei in China to Narvik in Norway.

With the help of ELIRON, Nurminen Logistics was able to monitor the entire transport in real time and the transport arrived safely and quickly in Norway in only 15 days.

The CEO of Eliron Cargo Tracking Mr Elias Heikari is FinnCham member of board of directors.