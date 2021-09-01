The Finnish Embassy in Beijing is looking for two consular service officials for fixed-term employment, according to this announcement.

“We are looking for two locally hired consular officers for a two-year fixed-term employment relationship starting on 15.10.2021 or by agreement in an interesting and dynamic operating environment of the embassy,” the Embassy states.

Moreover, the Embassy states that carrying out this task requires Finnish citizenship and the training is given at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Helsinki within the possibilities allowed by the covid-19 situation while the orientation takes place at the embassy.

Find more information here