The Hong Kong Lesbian & Gay Film Festival to showcase the Finnish film Tove

The Hong Kong Lesbian & Gay Film Festival will this year run from 11 September onwards and according to the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao, the festival will showcase the Finnish movie Tove.

The Hong Kong Lesbian & Gay Film Festival is the longest-running LGBT film festival in Asia. The organization is a registered non-profit society seeking to promote equal opportunities and eliminate discrimination against sexual minority groups in Hong Kong through cinematic works of art.

The Finnish film “Tove” tells the story of the remarkable Finnish artist, Tove Jansson who made a worldwide success on her creation of Moomins and the film captures her artistic struggles and unconventional personal life with a woman Vivica.

The film will be screened on 12 September at The ONE – 15:30, on 20 September at PALACE ifc – 19:45, and on 26 September at MOViE MOViE Cityplaza, 15:50

Watch the trailer here and purchase your tickets here