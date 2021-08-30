TUI to expand Thailand program with three direct winter flights from Denmark

Denmark’s leading tour operator TUI has decided to expand their Thailand program with three direct winter flights from Billund, Denmark’s second business airport, JydskeVestkysten writes.

Although Thailand is currently orange in the Danish travel guide meaning that it is only recommended to travel there if you are fully vaccinated and Thailand has not yet presented a plan for how the country wants to receive tourists, TUI remains confident.

Mikkel Hansen, communications manager at TUI says in a press release, “We are in dialogue with both Danish and Thai authorities about how we can best reopen for Danish guests. The southern areas of Thailand near Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, and Krabi are some of the most popular winter destinations every year, so we believe and hope for a sensible and safe solution soon.”

TUI plans to expand their Thailand with two direct flights from Billund to Phuket and one direct flight from Billund to Krabi. These will be 14-day trips departing on 4 and 20 January to Phuket and 4 February to Krabi. TUI will use one of the group’s own aircraft with room for 348 passengers.

TUI states that If the trips cannot be completed, passengers will get their money back or be allowed to change destinations.