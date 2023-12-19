Nordic Ambassadors to PH in opinion piece: “We stand together in support of Ukraine”

The Nordic countries and the Philippines stand firm in their commitment to long-term political, financial and military support to Ukraine.

In an article published by Phil Star today, Nordic Ambassadors to The Phillippines have come together in a column to make their ground clear. This includes Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö, Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg, Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, and Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster.

They stress that not only Ukrainians are paying the price of Russia’s aggression. The invasion has also led to rising food and energy prices globally, including in the PH.

“Both Nordic countries and the Philippines are staunch advocates of a rules-based international order,” the opinion piece stated.

The fight is ours too

“ We applaud that the Philippines stands together with us in these challenging times as we fight to uphold the respect for international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. If we don’t continue to stand up for Ukraine, we run the risk of a world with less freedom and less security.”

In other words, Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also a fight to be fought by Nordics and Filipinos. Right now, Ukraine is simply fighting for its existence. Therefore all possible assistance is crucial, the ambassadors said.