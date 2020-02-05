The Norwegian ambassador in Hanoi proposes wind energy as Vietnam’s new energy source

The Norwegian ambassador in Hanoi Grete Lochen was present at the Vietnam Onshore Offshore Wind Summit 2020 in Hanoi to deliver the opening speech.

A recurring theme in the ambassador’s speech was ‘collaboration and sustainability in the act of going green’, referring to Vietnam’s new ‘Green Growth Strategy’ that promotes the process of improving the economy towards efficient use of natural resources.

“The government, the private sector, researchers and civil society must work hand in hand to make this green transition a success. Collaboration is key,” said ambassador Grete Lochen.

The Norwegian Ambassador stressed the importance of finding and developing green and sustainable sources of energy, even while undergoing rapid economic growth.

As Vietnam’s economy grows at a fast pace, with a 7%+ annual growth in GPD the last two years, their domestic demand for electricity rises. The ambassador Grete Loche proposes wind energy as a solution.

“Vietnam is considered to have the best wind resources in South-East Asia and is a promising destination for foreign wind power investors including Norwegians,” said the Ambassador at the Vietnam Onshore & Offshore Wind Summit 2020 in mid-January.

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi reports that Norwegian wind- and energy companies, including the energy-giant Equinor, want to utilize their innovation capabilities, technologies and industrial solutions to assist Vietnam in providing greener and cleaner energy.

