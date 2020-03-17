The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya is closing and cancelling all events

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya has decided to cancel all physical events due to the coronavirus. The Church will be shut down until Thursday 26 March 2020 and all assigned foreign staff will return to Norway.

The decision of cancellation is done in solidarity of those who are especially vulnerable and to prevent and reduce the number of infected people, reports the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in a newsletter. The Church recommends not planning gatherings with a big number of participants and to rather talk through the phone or on social media. The Church also advices Norwegians in Thailand to pray for those who need help.

Despite taking measures to reduce physical contact the Norwegian Church states in the newsletter that people who need somebody to talk to, to share their worries with or want a small prayer can still contact the Church.