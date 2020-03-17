No fun – just business – at Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce AGM

There will be no cocktails, dinner or entertainment at the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2020. So after the general meeting, just go home.

The board of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce states in the latest newsletter, that they are exploring the possibility and opportunities sometime in the future to arrange a dinner party for the members of TSCC like the one that is now cancelled.

The board notes, that if people should choose to participate in the down-scaled event 19 March 2020, they are requested to check their temperature before attending. If it is above 37,5 degrees Celsius or any symptoms of the coronavirus is presented, the board asks people to please refrain from participating in the meeting.