The Philippines joins Norway funded ‘GloLitter Partnership Project’

According to local media Philstar, the Philippines have joined the GloLitter Partnerships Project which is a global initiative backed by the United Nations to tackle the marine litter scourge, clean up the oceans and decrease the use of plastics in industries.

The project was launched last week with initial funding from Norway through the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and part of the partners in the project is the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The GloLitter Partnerships Project will help 30 developing countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam in preventing and reducing marine litter from the maritime transport and fisheries sectors.

In the global effort to prevent and reduce marine pollution and conserve and use the oceans sustainably, five regions will be represented including Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific. Ten countries have been confirmed as Lead Partnering Countries (LPCs) including Indonesia among others, and another 20 countries have been selected as Partnering Countries (PCs) of the GloLitter Project. Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines are amongst the 20 PCs.

According to Jose Matheickal, head of the IMO’s Department for Partnerships and Projects, “Marine litter is a scourge on the oceans and the planet. I am delighted that we have more than 30 countries committed to this initiative and working with IMO and FAO to address this issue.”