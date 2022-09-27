Call for teachers and educators to join LIFE2023 in Finland

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur calls on educators to join LIFE2023, the Lapland International Forum for EducationTM, on 27 January – 3 February 2023 to learn about Finnish education methods.

LIFE2023 is a professional experience providing a close-up introduction to the culture of the World’s happiest country through academic and free time programmes. It offers a unique opportunity to visit Finnish schools, job shadow Finnish teachers, observe Finnish experts, and enjoy Lapland’s awesome winter activities.

Finnish National Agency for Education and Visit Finland has recognized LIFE2023 as one of the best educational travel products for professionals in Findland based on attractiveness, authenticy, uniqueness, adaptability and educational content. In 2023 the programme is combined with Educa, an event bringing together the professionals in the education and training sector while it focuses on the theme “Teachers heading for a better future.”

The programme has a capacity of 80 participants and registration is required.

For information and registration: http://visitedufinn.mailpv.net/a/s/197081695-090159a6a6c52d304add872988556d91/5164850?fbclid=IwAR0lQ6l4PjEKzLQdO7vg5ngz2RxZYKv_zG6ge8hCf9WZ_PZ9fWCvc86_fxs