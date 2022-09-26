Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden / Vietnam

Warning to Vietnam as Typhoon Noru hits the Philippines destructively

Photo by the Guadian.

Typhoon Noru hit the main island of Luzon, the Philippines with maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

This Monday morning, 26 September 2022, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s aerial survey showed that several northern provinces of the country are left with heavy flooding. The authorities are rushing to get aid to thousands of evacuees.

Currently reported, five rescue workers have died in the aftermath of the storm in Bulacan province.

Mr. Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Philippines Red Cross said that the bodies of the five rescue workers have been rescued by the government.

Typhoon Noru is now moving away from Luzon island and is forecast to strengthen before it makes landfall over Vietnam on Tuesday.

Nordic people living in both the Philippines and Vietnam are encouraged to comment if there are major updates.

