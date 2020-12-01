TNCC’s Christmas Family Fun Fest date set to 13 December

The Christmas Family Fun Fest on Sunday, 13 December is a great social family celebration. This is a special occasion for friends of Norway in Thailand to get together and to wish each other a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. In addition to good food, drinks and holiday spirits, there will be many activities for the young ones.

Highlights

Traditional Christmas Dishes

Do It Yourself workshops for kids

Games & Playground

Opportunity to win fantastic raffle prizes

Lots of fun for everyone

Date: Sunday, 13 December 2020

Time: 11.30 – 16.00 hrs.

Venue: H.E. Norwegian Ambassador’s residence, 74 Sukhumvit 38 (Map)

Ticket:

Adult Member TNCC or SSS tickets: Baht 1,800

Adult non-member tickets: Baht 2,200

Kids: (4-15 years old) Baht 500

Kids below 4 years old: free of charge

Register here