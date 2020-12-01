TNCC’s Christmas Family Fun Fest date set to 13 December

The Christmas Family Fun Fest on Sunday, 13 December is a great social family celebration. This is a special occasion for friends of Norway in Thailand to get together and to wish each other a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. In addition to good food, drinks and holiday spirits, there will be many activities for the young ones.
Highlights
Traditional Christmas Dishes
Do It Yourself workshops for kids
Games & Playground
Opportunity to win fantastic raffle prizes
Lots of fun for everyone
Date: Sunday, 13 December 2020
Time: 11.30 – 16.00 hrs.
Venue: H.E. Norwegian Ambassador’s residence, 74 Sukhumvit 38 (Map)
Ticket:
Adult Member TNCC or SSS tickets: Baht 1,800
Adult non-member tickets: Baht 2,200
Kids: (4-15 years old) Baht 500
Kids below 4 years old: free of charge
Register here