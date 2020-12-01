Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi highlighted Sweden-Indonesia Green partnership

Indonesia and Sweden are asserting their commitment to manage public and business cooperation to help realize a greener and more sustainable economy.

“I am confident our partnership can bring added value to our respective economic recovery; one such area is building a greener and more sustainable economy,” Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi noted.

In her opening remarks at the start of the Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership (SISP) Week, which is being held online this year, Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said that Sweden is an important European partner for the archipelagic nation, adding it is important for both countries to “recover together and stronger” from the COVID-19 crisis.

Read the full story here