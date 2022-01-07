Trade between the EU and Cambodia up 11 percent

Trade between Cambodia and the European Union was valued at approximately $3.48 billion in the period January to October 2021 which is an increase of 11 percent year-on-year, according to figures from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce.

Media Fibre2Fashion writes that the majority of Cambodia’s exports to the European Union in the first ten months of 2021 consisted of agricultural products such as milled rice, textile, and footwear. Cambodia also increased its export of bicycles by 21 percent year-on-year during that time.

Cambodia mostly imported food and beverages, construction materials, and pharmaceutical products from the European Union between January and October last year.