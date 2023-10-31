Travelmedia Nordic recognizes Thailand as “Best Destination Outside Europe”

Travelmedia Nordic awarded Thailand as the “Best Destination Outside Europe,” at the Danish Travel Awards 2023 based on a survey conducted by Epinion, a Danish analytical institution, among 3,000 Danish consumers.

The award considered three categories including airlines and travel, hotels and tourism in Denmark, and foreign tour operators.

Thailand’s being recognized as “Best Destination Outside Europe” allied with the increasing numbers of Danish tourists coming to Thailand this year as from January to September, there were over 80,000 Danish tourists visiting the country.

According to The Nation, the award-given event was held in Copenhagen earlier in October. It was attended by over 500 professionals from the travel, tourism, and aviation sectors, reported The Nation.

Travelmedia Nordic has organized the Danish Travel Awards and contributed to the travel industry for 26 years. It has been perceived as the leading digital travel media platform in the Nordic region.

Source: The Nation