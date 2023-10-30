Filipino-Norwegian firm SNAP reduce impacts of climate change

Joint energy venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian Scatec, SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), said it aims to continue adopting sustainable practices to help reduce impacts of climate change.

“We continue to leverage new technology such as improved weather and inflow forecasting to optimize the operations of our hydropower plants,” SNAP Group president and CEO Joseph Yu said.

“We are also developing other renewable sources such as solar and renewable energy-complementary technologies like battery energy storage systems,” Yu added.

Recently, SNAP held community forums in Ifugao and Isabela in the Philippines to share the importance of hydropower as a renewable source of energy.

It has invested in about 600 projects addressing issues of education, health, livelihood assistance, infrastructure and environment as well as in cultural and heritage protection. Additionally, it has planted 216,800 seedlings covering 195 hectares.

Along with its visions in operating its business, SNAP has been focusing on fulfilling social responsibility in protecting community and biodiversity.

According to Phil Star, SNAP owns and operates the 112.5-megawatt (MW) Ambuklao and 140-MW Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet, the Magat hydroelectric power plant, which has a nameplate capacity of 360 MW and maximum capacity of 388 MW on the border of Isabela and Ifugao, and the 8.5-MW Maris hydro in Isabela.

Source: Phil Star