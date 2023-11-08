Treat yourself with Danish-made duck and apple pie at restaurant in Hua Hin

The restaurant, Steak On Stone, invites you to dine with them as they proudly present exclusive dishes like Danish-made duck and apple pie.

Steak On Stone is located in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand. It opens daily from 9 AM to 10 PM. With a 4.2 Star on Facebook, the place serves international cuisines as well as Thai food.

Live music will also be played late at night for customers to enjoy listening to and dancing. For reservation inquiry, please contact their Facebook or call (+66) 098-9612407.

Source: Steak On Stone