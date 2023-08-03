Thailand’s election winner sidelined

Thailand’s largest party, Move Forward, is no longer involved in the negotiations for a new government.

The opposition to the Move Forward Party is too great. That is why they are excluded from government negotiations, said Pheu Thai on Wednesday, August 2, according to Reuters news agency.

In a parliamentary election in May, Move Forward became the largest party, closely followed by the Pheu Thai party, which is traditionally the largest party.

Since May, Thailand has been in political limbo because it has not been possible to agree on a new government.

On Wednesday, Pheu Thai stated that the party will continue to work on forming a government without Moving Forward.

“The formation of a new government will not include MFP (Move Forward). Pheu Thai will work to get enough votes and we will strive to work in a different way that benefits the people,” says Pheu Thai leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, according to the AFP news agency.

On Friday, the plan is for the parliament in Thailand to once again try to elect a new prime minister. Pheu Thai will nominate businessman Srettha Thavisin as a candidate for the post, writes Reuters.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for Move Forward has so far refused to comment on the matter.

Move Forward has been leading the efforts to form the next Thai government. But the more conservative opposition has twice blocked attempts by the party’s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, to be named prime minister.

Across chambers

In Thailand, it is the people who elect the 500 members of the House of Representatives. But in the Senate, there are 200 members appointed by the country’s military. To be prime minister, you need a majority across both chambers.

Therefore, it has not been enough for Pita Limjaroenrat with a simple majority in the House of Representatives to overcome a Senate where the members are appointed by an institution whose influence he criticizes.

Move Forward profile themselves as a modern party that are oppose the influence of the Thai king and military.

Conservative forces see the party as a potential threat. Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew said at a press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday, that his party had no choice but to break with Move Forward.

“Pheu Thai has supported Go Forward as far as we could,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Move Forward supporters gathered in Bangkok in cars and on motorbikes to loudly protest against the exclusion of the party.

Source: bt.dk