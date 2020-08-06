Myanmar Center for Responsible Business launched a new handbook

The Norwegian Embassy in Myanmar congratulates its partner, Myanmar Center for Responsible Business (MCRB), on a new Business Integrity Handbook which was launched on 28 July 2020.

The new “Business Integrity Handbook” provides information in English and Myanmar languages. The book aims at providing guidance for businesses in Myanmar to support their anti-corruption programmes, drawing on inspiration from examples in Myanmar and elsewhere.

The handbook has been published in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP)

For more information and E-version of the handbooks, please read here