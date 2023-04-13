Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden / Transportation, maritime

EU Maritime group agrees that EU should maintain recognition of Filipino seafarers certificates

Filipino seafarers. Photo from the Maritime Industry Authority via Manilla Bulletin.

The European Maritime Committee including Dutch, German, Nordic, and Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NordCham Philippines) agreed that the European Commission should maintain recognition of Filipino seafarers’ certificates, reported Manilla Bulletin.

The decision will allow Filipino nationals to continue working on EU-flagged ships.

“[This agreement] presents a very positive development in the Philippine Maritime Industry,” said Tore Henriksen, chairperson of the Joint Maritime Committee, in a statement.

In addition, he also urged the Philippines authorities to proceed in complying with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) as well as implement both safety and well-being of all Filipino seafarers.

The European Maritime Committee represents Europe’s maritime private sector community including Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

