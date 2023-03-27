Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

IKEA recalls fishing game due to choking hazard

Swedish furniture company IKEA has issued a recall for their BLÅVINGAD fishing game, due to a potential choking hazard.

IKEA has announced that they have discovered that small bolts on the toy can come loose. This results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children.

In a media release, IKEA said, “Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour, due to a potential choking hazard.”

