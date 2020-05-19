Vietnam to bring back Vietnamese citizens from Scandinavia and SEA-countries

The government of Vietnam has announced 17 May their plans to bring back Vietnamese citizens stuck all over the globe, according to the Saigon-based Vietnamese daily Saigon Online.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has arranged 21 flights to bring back Vietnamese citizens from 18 May to 15 June.

Vietnam Airlines will collaborate with the Viet government on 15 flights. These flights will bring back Viet citizens from countries such as Taiwan (25 May), Singapore (29 May), Finland (5 June) and Sweden (5 June).

Bamboo Airways and Vietiet Air will also bring back Vietnamese citizens from Myanmar (21 May) and Taiwan and Singapore on the same dates as Vietnam Airlines.

Source: Saigon Online