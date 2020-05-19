Danish business to open office in Vietnam

The Danish company Copenhagen Offshore Partners are opening an office in the Vietnamese capitol Hanoi. The Scandinavian company provides project development, construction and operational management services to offshore wind projects.

The Danish company has hired their first two Vietnamese employees; Development- and Commercial Manager Khanh Duong and Finance Manager Giang Phung, reports the online news site Offshore Engineer.

“I’m very excited to be working with one of the most experienced global offshore wind developers and pioneering large-scale offshore wind projects in Vietnam. The market presents good opportunities for renewable energy developers,” says Khanh Duong, who will enter the role as Development- and Commercial Manager at the Hanoi-office of Copenhagen Offshore Partners.

The Development- and Commercial Manager is reported to be responsible for progressing the company’s opportunities and lead project development activities.

The new Finical Manager also expresses pride over his new position at the Hanoi-office.

“I’m proud to use my skills and experience to progress Vietnam’s transition into renewable energy”, says Giang Phung.

The office will be located near to government ministries and embassies in the French Quarter.

Source: Offshore Engineer