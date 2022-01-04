The Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden and North Europe works to boost exports and plans to take European food importers to Vietnam to buy goods this year while popularising more Vietnamese products in the area, Vietnam Plus reports.

In 2020, Vietnam exported goods worth a total of $1.86 billion to North European countries including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Latvia while the figure reached $1.74 billion in the first ten months of 2021.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden and North Europe, rice from Vietnam has become a major currency earner from these markets and priority will still be given to online trade promotion activities apart from holding weeks of Vietnamese goods and expos.

Helping Nordic and Vietnamese businesses to search for business opportunities in both Northern Europe and Vietnam, the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden and North Europe has also over the past two years published several e-books about each Northern European market and several outstanding Vietnamese goods including coffee, organic food, farm produce, plastics and plastic products, and footwear.