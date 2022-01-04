Finnish Consulate Service Officer Jani Niskanen on cave diving in China

Perhaps China is not the first country that comes to mind when you think about diving in Asia but the country’s underwater caves are amongst the most beautiful in the world.

The Finnish Consulate Service Officer Jani Niskanen is an avid diving enthusiast and he recently went to explore China’s underwater world. In a blog post on Finland’s Foreign Ministry’s blog under obsessions from China, he writes about his experience in the underwater world of South China Karst, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

According to Jani Niskanen there is much to discover in China and only when you travel within the country, you realize just how big it is.

Scuba diving is a growing hobby in China. Before covid-19 restrictions, most Chinese divers traveled to tropical destinations in Southeast Asia to dive, such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand. Now that restrictions are in place, divers have begun to focus on diving locally and diving clubs and movements have begun to organize trips within the country. China is a huge country with a lot to dive into. In addition to the caves of Dushan in China, you can dive on the coral reefs in the tropical warm waters of Hainan Island or admire the underwater Great Wall of China just off the outskirts of Beijing.

What attracts divers to Duan, which is located in rural southern China close to the Vietnamese border, are the rivers and caves below the magnificent landscape, Jani Niskanen writes. The underwater cave formations in the area are among the most beautiful in the world and according to one estimate, there are over 10,000 miles of underground rivers in the province.

Read more about diving in China and Jani Niskanen‘s experience diving in some of the country’s underground rivers here