Volvo CE Indonesia gets first look at upcoming electric machines

Around 100 guests attended when Volvo Construction Equipment showcased their electric machines in Magelang, Indonesia in late September.

PT Indotruck Utama (ITU) held the event which was themed ‘Sustainability for Tomorrow.’ Visitors got a glimpse of the two Volvo electric machines, L25 (wheel loader) and ERC25 (excavator), making their public debut in the country, as the machines are not yet for sale.

But they will be soon.

“Our electric construction machines will be available for sale in Indonesia starting in November. There is already a strong interest in electric machines from the processing and material handling industries,” Gerrit Lambert, Head of Market Indonesia, Volvo CE Asia, said.

“There’s a lot of determination at both government and business levels to show real progress in reaching climate targets. ITU also understands how Volvo CE’s electric machines can help customers reach those targets.”

Besides seeing the two upcoming machines in action, guests were also given presentations on the latest technology, as well as an award ceremony, a gala dinner and a golf networking event.

Source: Volvo CE Asia