Hong Kong Yatch Club tackles marine litter with the help of Seabin Project

Plastic waste in the world’s seas is one of the most alarming indicators that we need to re-think the ways we use and recycle plastics

A Hong Kong yacht club is now tackling the problem with the help of Seabin (The Seabin Project), which is a floating waste bin that can collect rubbish from the water surface. In 2017, the Seabin project partnered up with a Finnish energy technology company, Wärtsilä Corporation. Since then, Wärtsilä, which was the first big industrial company to collaborate with the project, has donated over 40 Seabins all over the world.

Find out what and how the Hong Kong Royal Yatch Club prepare for a greener future here