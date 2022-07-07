Community news / Norway / Thailand

Weed blamed for Norwegian’s self-inflicted wounds in Pattaya, Thailand

According to a local Thailand news report, a Norwegian man smoking weed cut open his own stomach in Pattaya, Thailand, early in July.

The news report said that Frank Gjesvold, 54, was rushed to the hospital after midnight on June 30 where he was found wounded in his hotel room on Pratamnak Road.

Paramedics apparently found the Norwegian raving in his native language with a large, bloody gash on his stomach.

Pattaya Mail also reported that a packet of cannabis leaves and a lighter were found in the vicinity of the injured man.

Staff at the hotel said Gjesvold had been living there for about six months and that they had heard screaming, but the Norwegian had not opened the door. Thus, they used a service key to enter and discovered him bleeding.

 

Source: Pattaya Mail

