First death from Covid-19 in Vietnam

A 70 years old man was recorded as patient 428 became the first reported death from COVID-19 in Vietnam. The man lived in Hoi An Town of Quang Nam Province. The health department says his death was due to COVID-19 complications on 31 July 2020.

Vietnam has recorded 93 locally transmitted coronavirus cases since the pandemic resurfaced in the community on 24 July 2020. The Ministry of Health urges the public to trace their personal travels to places where confirmed Covid-19 patients had been. Here is the list of all locations

For anyone who had been to locations mentioned in an urgent notice, the Ministry of Health advice to seek medical help as soon as possible. As well as file a health status declaration here – download NCOVI app and frequently submit information regarding health status.