World Branding Awards honors international companies from Thailand, Sweden, and more

World Brand Awards honored international brands as National, Regional, and Global Winners from more than forty countries nominated as “Brand of the Year” during its 17th edition ceremony.

“This is a celebration of the continuous efforts that’s vital to building outstanding brands. To stay relevant as a brand, brands must build an image that resonates and lasts,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

“This means not only building up a culture and community around the brand through marketing, but also ensuring that all generations continue to find the brand interesting,” he continued.

Global winners of the 2023-2024 World Branding Awards included Sunsilk from the United Kingdom, Denmark’s LURPAK, Marriott International from the United States and Sweden’s IKEA.

Furthermore, the National winners that were from Thailand included Thai Life Insurance, PTT Station, King Power, Café Amazon, Royal Umbrella, Aurora, VISTRA, TrueOnline, Farmhouse, VITADAY, M-150, and TOPS.

Brands like FERN- D from the Philippines, Frank & Co. from Indonesia, Chow Tai Fook and Airland from Hong Kong, Finland’s Sokos Hotels and Malaysia’s Getha were also the National winners, according to Street Insider.

For the Regional winners, there were only fourteen brands selected this year which included Nippon Rent-A-Car from Japan, GIG from Kuwait, MR.DIY from Malaysia),HECOM from Hong Kong, and Thailand’s M-150.

