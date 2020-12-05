2020 marks 250th anniversary to Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign affair

This year, 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On 24 December 1770, King Christian VII of Denmark signed the cabinet order that formally established the Ministry spearheading Denmark’s international engagement.

Since then, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established representations in more than 100 locations worldwide.

Denmark and Malaysia’s diplomatic relations began not long after Malaysia achieved its independence on 31 August 1957. Ambassador Gunnar Seidenfaden presented his letters of credence to His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King of Malaysia) on 7 March 1958, making him officially the first representative of Denmark to Malaysia