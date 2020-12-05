Swedish embassy Manila invites to ‘Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar on 9 Dec



Embassy of Sweden in Manila invites to the ADB – Sweden Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) happening on 9 December 2020 at 16:00 – 17:30 PHT.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a multinational organization that annually funds USD 297 billion worth of projects in the Asia-Pacific. Their goal is to eradicate poverty in its 68 member countries by financing projects in sectors such as energy, water and transport with the biggest borrowers coming from South Asia.

Sweden is one of the founding members of ADB and has contributed more than USD 1 billion in capital subscription and special funds.

The BOS will focus on the biggest opportunities in urban transport, small-scale renewables and large-scale water projects in South Asia. It will also share insights on the new Procurement System of ADB, as well as practical guidelines on how to do business with the Bank, in order to guide Swedish companies in pursuing opportunities in Asia and the Pacific.