Landslide in Philippines:11 dead and 110 missing

Yesterdays new death toll for victims of the landslide in the Philippines reached 11. Simultaneously they announced the number of continuously missing people has hit 110.

The landslide happened in a southern Philippine village Thursday 8 February 2024. Army troops, police and volunteers had to stop digging Thursday afternoon due to risk of more landslides, and continued their search this morning 10 February 2023.

It is still uncertain whether the missing or dead include foreigners.

What we do know is that two buses filled with gold miners waiting to be driven home were hit by the landslide.

“The idea that it will be hard to find more survivors among the missing has been acknowledged”, states Davao de Oro provincial spokesperson Edward Macapili to the media The Star.

