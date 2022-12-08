Denmark / Finland / General news / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand

304 Danes arrive in Krabi by first TUI Fly flight from Copenhagen

The first charter flight of TUI Fly traveled directly from Copenhagen, Denmark to Krabi, Thailand with a total of 304 Danes and safely arrived yesterday, 7 December 2022.

In addition, more charter flights from Finland, Sweden, Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, etc. are expected in the upcoming agenda as well, reported TNN Online.

As Krabi is one of the top destinations for Nordic tourists, the authorities highlighted that the province greatly pays attention to caring for both the visitors and the environmental aspects of the landmark.

Many activities provided in the areas actively engage in protecting the environment, said the officer of Tourism Authority of Thailand in Krabi.

