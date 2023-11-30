Indonesia’s tourism sector shows signs of recovery in 2023

The tourism sector in Indonesia, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry is now witnessing a positive turnaround. With the first semester of 2023 reporting around 13 percent increase in both national and foreign tourists, the country experienced a total of 433.57 million movements.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, expressed optimism at the Indonesia Tourism Outlook event. Projecting a target of 14 million foreign tourist visits in 2024. Despite surpassing expectations for 2023, the figures are still anticipated to fall short of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

“This year’s accelerated revival saw us surpassing our initial target of 7.6 million foreign tourists, eventually reaching 11 million visits. With a 2024 target of 14 million, we remain confident that the sector will return to normal by 2025,” Uno stated.

Source: thebalitimes.com