Business in Asia / Hospitality / Indonesia

Indonesia’s tourism sector shows signs of recovery in 2023

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

The tourism sector in Indonesia, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry is now witnessing a positive turnaround. With the first semester of 2023 reporting around 13 percent increase in both national and foreign tourists, the country experienced a total of 433.57 million movements.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, expressed optimism at the Indonesia Tourism Outlook event. Projecting a target of 14 million foreign tourist visits in 2024. Despite surpassing expectations for 2023, the figures are still anticipated to fall short of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

“This year’s accelerated revival saw us surpassing our initial target of 7.6 million foreign tourists, eventually reaching 11 million visits. With a 2024 target of 14 million, we remain confident that the sector will return to normal by 2025,” Uno stated.

Source: thebalitimes.com

Related posts:

Indonesia considers tourist tax to limit bad behavior in Bali Strong revival of global tourists to Thailand on Airbnb Ho Chi Minh City hosts first Golf Festival to boost golf tourism Bali starts distributing list of “dos and don’ts” only days after Dane was arrested

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *