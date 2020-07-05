Ambassador Kahiluoto attended EuroCham Vietnam’s Annual Whitebook launch

The Finnish ambassador H.E. Kari Kahiluoto, along with important key members joined EuroCham Vietnam’s event at Meliá Hanoi on 30 June 2020

The event,entitled “Administrative Reform: A Key Role in EVFTA Implementation”, was co-organised between EuroCham and the ACAPR, is a launch of its annual Whitebook report at a special dialogue with the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform (ACAPR). The event invited honoured special guest H.E. Minister Mai Tien Dung, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office. Which bring together hundreds of Government officials, business leaders, investors, journalists, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Whitebook, now in its 12th edition, Is EuroCham’s flagship publication of trade and investment issues and recommendations. It collects the insights of EuroCham’s 17 Sector Committees and makes concrete, sector-specific suggestions to improve Vietnam’s business climate, investment environment, and legal framework.