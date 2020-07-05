Finland established the first financial institute in Myanmar to empower women to start own businesses

The Embassy of Finland in Yangon published an announcement on a financial support project to help farmers and women who desire to establish their own business with the aim to promote gender equality by Finnfund on 1 June 2020.

Proximity Finance funded by Finnfund is tailoring loans to farmers according to harvest seasons in Myanmar.

Ulla Huotari , Finnfund’s Finance manager explained “Our investment focuses on various goals of sustainable development: it promotes economic inclusion, the opportunity for people to engage in agriculture as a business and gender equality. We share Proximity Finance’s mission to develop Myanmar’s rural economy and we believe that the partnership will now be effective.”

