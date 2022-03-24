Ambassador Morten Paulsen visited Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2022

On 22 March, Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen visited the Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2022 (OCT ASIA) which is taking place in Kuala Lumpur from 22 to 25 March.

As a country with 100 915 km of coastline and a long history of offshore activity, many Norwegian companies have developed a unique expertise which is exported globally and one of the companies represented at OCT ASIA is the Norwegian Engineering company Anker Solution.

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur shares that at Aker Solutions’ booth in the exhibition hall, Ambassador Morten Paulsen had the pleasure of greeting Dato’ Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy)