The Swedish Residence in Manila hosted SIMP graduate diploma ceremony

The most recent graduates of the Swedish Institute Management Programme (SIMP) recently received their diplomas at a small ceremony at the Swedish Residence in Manila.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila shares that Mirla De Leon from Maynilad Water Services, Denisse Malong from Megaworld Corporation, Romel Ramos from PTC Holdings Corp, and John Voltaire Madriaga from Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. joined the roster of SIMP Asia graduates.

The graduates have all spearheaded sustainability efforts in the Philippines, covering advocacies such as environmental sustainability, gender equality, and diversity and inclusion.

The Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara also joined the ceremony as a special guest, the Embassy notes.