Apply for funds for Sino-Danish research and innovation now

Open call: The bilateral collaboration between the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and Innovation Fund Denmark supports joint research and innovation projects under the theme of sustainable city solutions.

The Danish side (Innovation Fund Denmark – IFD) will allocate a total of 15 million DKK and the Chinese side (MoST) will allocate a total of 20 million RMB to support 4-5 joint research and innovation projects. The duration of the projects is expected to be up to 3 years for both sides. IFDs can co-fund up to € 300,000 per Danish partner and a maximum of € 500,000 to all Danish partners if two or more Danish partners participate in the application.

Projects are highly encouraged to include non-academic partners such as private enterprises, GTS-institutes, other public organizations, etc. as partners in the application.

The deadline for submission is Thursday 27th of May 2021.

The topic for this call is capture and storage or use of CO2. Green fuels for transportation and industry (Power-to-X, etc.). Climate- and environment-friendly agriculture and food production. Circular economy with a focus on plastics and textiles.

Innovation Fund Denmark can fund both universities, GTS institutes, hospitals, public organizations, and industry.

