DCCC east welcomes new corporate members Swedish Boxon and Chinese NBH

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China welcomes two new corporate members Swedish Boxon and Chinese NBH.

Boxon is a packaging company with headquarters in Sweden and branches in the Nordic region, Germany, France, and China. They offer packaging solutions and save total supply chain costs for clients. Boxon (Shanghai) Packaging is part of the Boxon Group.

NBH is a digital agency capturing Chinese customers. In a world where China’s digital communication channels are unique from the rest of the world, their marketing experts create and build strong presences and campaigns that inspire action and deliver measurable business results. NBH is based in Shanghai, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and Reykjavik, and is an official trusted partner of Tencent, Douyin, Alipay, and Ctrip.

DCCC is a member-driven organization, their members are typically Danish Companies in Shanghai and other parts of Eastern China as well as Danes working for international companies or other business organizations in China with an interest in Denmark.

Find more information about DCCC members here